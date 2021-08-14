State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $344,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $907.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

