State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $47,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

