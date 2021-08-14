State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 850 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN opened at $23.41 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.