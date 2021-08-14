State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 524,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

