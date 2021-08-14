State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

