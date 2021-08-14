State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,683 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.79. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

