State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

IBM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

