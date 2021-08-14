Stealth (XST) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1,271.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,623,342 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

