Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

