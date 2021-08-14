Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$56.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STZHF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Stelco stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

