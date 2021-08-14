STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE STEP opened at C$1.53 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The stock has a market cap of C$104.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

