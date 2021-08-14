Steven Formica Buys 1,222,270 Shares of Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Steven Formica purchased 1,222,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.38 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,348,653.52 ($3,820,466.80).

Steven Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ragnar Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Steven Formica acquired 354,396 shares of Ragnar Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,302.22 ($11,644.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95.

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ragnar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ragnar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.