Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLFF. Barclays initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

