Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mister Car Wash Call Options (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,289 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,669% compared to the average daily volume of 48 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,510,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $19.64 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

