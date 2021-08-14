Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

