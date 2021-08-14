Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

