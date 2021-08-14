Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,797,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

