Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 49,325 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBCT. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

