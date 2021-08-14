Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 647,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.