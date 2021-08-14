Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $693,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

