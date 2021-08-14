Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.