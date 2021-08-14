Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $959,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $466.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

