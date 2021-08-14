Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.57.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $199.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

