SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

STKL stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. Research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

