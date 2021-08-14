SureRemit Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,665.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $16,665.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00154644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.62 or 0.99774921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00867867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

