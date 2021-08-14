Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.84). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 107,867 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £121.02 million and a PE ratio of -41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.31.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Cunningham bought 30,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.