Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich Acquires 702,956 Shares of Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.12.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.