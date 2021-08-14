Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich Acquires 702,956 Shares of Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Surgalign by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Surgalign by 40.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 305.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

