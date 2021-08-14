Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 768,056 shares of company stock worth $715,190 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.