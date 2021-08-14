sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $258.50 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $258.50 million and $8.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 257,897,686 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

