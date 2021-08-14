SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.90) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

RLMD opened at $22.85 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

