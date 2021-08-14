SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $733.93 million and $4.49 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

