Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $293.12 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

