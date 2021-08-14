Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $58,630,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

