Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

TLIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of TLIS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, equities analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

