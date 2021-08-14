Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $534.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

