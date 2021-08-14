TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,115,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

