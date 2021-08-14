Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.14.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

