TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCRR. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

