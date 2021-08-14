TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

