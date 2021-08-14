TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.