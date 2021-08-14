Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Terex were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 55.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

