Terracoin (TRC) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $727,602.94 and approximately $141.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.20 or 0.01397160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00347061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00117644 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

