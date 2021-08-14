Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 72,430 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.62.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.