Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 72,430 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

