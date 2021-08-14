Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires Shares of 33,540 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.