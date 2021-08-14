Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $182.73. 1,453,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,216. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

