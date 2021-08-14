Texas Permanent School Fund Has $10.67 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 213.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.78. 752,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

