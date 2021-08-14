Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 325 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

