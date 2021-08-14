Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 492 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.92. 1,069,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

