Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 563 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

