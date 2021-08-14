Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 97 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $672.10. 215,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

